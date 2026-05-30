David S. Blackwell RN, CCM (Ret.)

David S. Blackwell RN, CCM (Ret.)

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A Day in the Life

Driving for Uber with PTSD
David Blackwell RN, CCM (Ret.)'s avatar
David Blackwell RN, CCM (Ret.)
May 30, 2026

It is not a bad side hustle. I make about as much as I could doing phone triage or doing Homecare. I thought about waiting tables again. I did that throughout college. If I had to do over again, I would have done electrical engineering or something like that. The Tesla’s are blowing me away with Full Self Driving. A Tesla Model Y will be my next car.

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