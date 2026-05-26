Metallica with a twist. I used to work at The Red Onion in Anaheim California. Metallica was from Riverside, CA I believe. This was 1992. They used to have KNAC Night. That was the rock station back then.
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Apocalyptica Plays Metallica Vol. 2 in The Caverns.
We caught this show and I am just now getting around to editing.
May 26, 2026
David Blackwell RN, BSN, CCM Newsletter Podcast
the hot mess we are in and other ramblings.the hot mess we are in and other ramblings.
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