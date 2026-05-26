David S. Blackwell RN, CCM (Ret.)

David S. Blackwell RN, CCM (Ret.)

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Apocalyptica Plays Metallica Vol. 2 in The Caverns.

We caught this show and I am just now getting around to editing.
David Blackwell RN, CCM (Ret.)'s avatar
David Blackwell RN, CCM (Ret.)
May 26, 2026

Metallica with a twist. I used to work at The Red Onion in Anaheim California. Metallica was from Riverside, CA I believe. This was 1992. They used to have KNAC Night. That was the rock station back then.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Blackwell RN, BSN, CCM · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture