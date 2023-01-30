David S. Blackwell RN, CCM (Ret.)

David S. Blackwell RN, CCM (Ret.)

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SunnyRai
Jan 30, 2023Edited

Good day, to you too, sir. Thank you for sharing your writings. Always a joy to read. 🎯 I had my Winter cold a few weekends ago; thankfully nothing too uncomfortable or overstaying its welcome, I kept moving. My worst cold was Mar 2022, lasting WEEKS! But it was something I picked up at a highly crowded place and carried with me up into the mountains (high altitude), trying to acclimate to the altitude whilst sick was not fun, would NOT recommend. 😵‍💫

I'm a HUGE fan of Sinus Rinses/irrigation WITH distilled or boiled water BROUGHT to room temperature ⚠️ (never straight tap due to amoebas) & Neil Meid Salt Packets (spell check).

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1 reply by David Blackwell RN, CCM (Ret.)
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JulieGardener
Jan 30, 2023

Hey David!

Thank You for writing about a cold. I usually get to a year and right now I have one except this time my right ear is blocked I’ve lost 100% of the hearing out of it. I’ve got a sore throat (major sure throat that wakes me up in the middle of the night with pain trying to swall), it’s been going on for 14 days. I’ve tried homeopathic super echinacea, rapid, immune boost, and then I don’t believe in suffering so I’ll take that over the counter, which is probably only reduces symptoms and my hard-core friends that won’t take a Tylenol would be ashamed of me, but gosh I just can’t seem to knock this one down so I appreciate hearing you get to get a cold!!!it sucks

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