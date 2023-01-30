“Well over 200 virus strains are implicated in causing the common cold, with rhinoviruses, coronaviruses, adenoviruses and enteroviruses being the most common. They spread through the air during close contact with infected people or indirectly through contact with objects in the environment, followed by transfer to the mouth or nose. Risk factors include going to child care facilities, not sleeping well, and psychological stress. The symptoms are mostly due to the body's immune response to the infection rather than to tissue destruction by the viruses themselves. The symptoms of influenza are similar to those of a cold, although usually more severe and less likely to include a runny nose.” - Wikipedia. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Common_cold?wprov=sfti1

What is fascinating to me is that, if you are like me, you are usually good for at least two colds a year; one in the Winter, and one in the Spring. I don’t know why, but that is usually how it goes, especially if you partied hard for the weekend, etc. You know; you just get run down and susceptible.

Never have I been ‘tested’ for which ‘variant’ I had. And neither have you, minus RSV and Flu. In the old days, before experimental mRNA injections and mass produced test kits, and ocean polluting mask; if I didn’t have fever, you’d take cold medicine and battle through the work day.

Evan at the hospital, amongst patients, I’d work through a cold. Naturally, I’d wash my hands between patients. That’s nursing 101. And I’d even wear a mask, if my histamines were causing me to sneeze, cough, with the annoying nasal drip. It was just part of being human. Not anymore. It’s now Armageddon with 24 hour news. https://youtu.be/E0Mup2cs6Uw

Everyone hates having a “cold.” It is just enough to make you feel like crap, but not kill you, unless, of course, you are old. But that has been going on since the beginning of time. That’s how this all works. Nothing has changed. Someone once told me that ‘a cold is there to remind you to be be thankful, and not to take your health for granted.’

So, if there are over 200 viruses that cause ‘cold’ symptoms, as described above, why are we only testing for Covid 19? Why are we not testing for the other 199?

The testing has been flawed from the get go. Even the inventor of PCR Testing said it was flawed and could not prove infection. So take it if you must. I simply refuse to be tested for anything. If I am sick, I’ll stay home. If I spike a fever, I’ll go to the minute clinic and get some antibiotics, like the old days.

I, for one, am tired of playing science fiction. I would imagine, that if you dig deep enough, you’d find Nancy Pelosi and others invested in Pfizer, test kits and masks. May they, dirty needles, and other medical waste, wash up on the Jersey shore. Good day.