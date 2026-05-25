David S. Blackwell RN, CCM (Ret.)

David S. Blackwell RN, CCM (Ret.)

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From RN to Uber Driver

It’s been great
David Blackwell RN, CCM (Ret.)'s avatar
David Blackwell RN, CCM (Ret.)
May 25, 2026

As many of you know, I officially retired from Nursing this year. I made an attempt to go back to bedside, something I swore I would not do after Covid-19, only to burned once again.

I renewed my State License, but am allowing my Case Manager Board Certification expire.

In the last year, a Nursing Supervisor drank herself into liver failure and died, and then I got fired. My last three Nursing jobs I have lost for doing the right thing!

If I had to do it over again, I would have taken more math classes and gone into engineering.

Go bless you all. Stay healthy.

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