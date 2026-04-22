I have no hate for anyone. I try not to hate anyone. Growing up, we were taught ‘not to use the word hate.’ Growing up in Mississippi, we’re also taught not to use the word ‘nigger.’ Maybe my father’s teaching was flawed?

In Mississippi, school integration began in the 1960s but was delayed for years, and the major statewide breakthrough came in 1970, when public schools were finally desegregated across all districts. I grew up in this era.

In 9th grade, the buss that serviced the black neighborhood broke down, and those kids had to ride with us home, on an extended route. One of the black kids sat next to us. The white kid sitting next to me, who grew up to be a Cop, said ‘I think I smell nigger.’ I felt bad for the black kid. Sue me.

As a retired Nurse, I have helped all walks of life, all races, religions, cultures, and whatnot. I can assure you that we all bleed red, smell bad on occasion; our breath stinks, as well as our shit, and yet we all love our parents, our friends and our children. It’s just part of being human.

My father also taught us that ‘two wrongs do not make a right.’ He would often say this when my older brother and I would fight, blaming one another as to ‘who started it?’

In my last post, I was accused of hating Israel. “Your hatred towards Israel is amazing. God will punish you for your lies. You understand nothing about what’s happening in the Middle East. Shame on you!”

Hmmm. I guess I am antisemitic now? Boy, that is a label tossed around all too frequently. I find it strange and deflecting. I can remember when I was a child, my late Aunt Avis, had travelled to the ‘Holy Land,’ back in the 70’s. She had come to our house to give a slide show presentation. Remember those? She was one of the most devout Christian women I have ever met. She put everything in God’s hands.

She was one of Dr. Michael DeBakey’s firs patients. He was an American general and cardiovascular surgeon, scientist and medical educator who became Chairman of the Department of Surgery, President, and Chancellor of Baylor College of Medicine at the Texas Medical Center in Houston, Texas. His career spanned nearly eight decades. Born to Lebanese immigrants, DeBakey was inspired to pursue a career in medicine by the physicians that he had met at his father's drug store.

After her surgery, she never would take any of the medications that were prescribed to her. She lived to a ripe old age, always putting her fate in God’s hands. Much of my father’s family is buried at the New Zion Cemetery in South Mississippi. So yes, I grew ups in this ‘Judeo-Christian’ world. I was just raised a Christian and named my son such.

AI Search - “Yes—Palestinians are generally considered Semitic in the linguistic and historical sense, because Arabic is a Semitic language and Palestinians are an Arabic-speaking Levantine people.”

So when fair skinned, blue and green eye European ‘Jews’ come to the Levant, claiming ancestry there, at the expense of the current inhabitants, it makes you think. Who are the real antisemites? What exactly is a Semite?

And after watching Gaza being leveled, live streamed on the Internet, the rabid settlers terrorizing families in the West Bank, it gives pause as to what we are supporting. Does it not? I question this as an American who is familiar with property rights, due process, a jury of peers, etc.

And look, I am not giving America a free pass on its sordid past. Yes, we have had growing pains. They are real. But has western thought not grown with it? Do we really want to bring back segregation, slavery and genocide?

The Lieber Code was the Union Army’s Civil War-era rules manual for conduct in war, issued by Abraham Lincoln on April 24, 1863 as General Orders No. 100. It is often described as the first modern codification of the laws of war and helped shape later Geneva and Hague law.

It gave soldiers guidance on military necessity, treatment of prisoners of war, civilians, spies, guerrillas, and occupied territory. The code also addressed slavery and recognized that captured people, regardless of race, should be treated under the law of nations.

After what occurred in World War II, did the world not come together and agree to more laws and principles to prevent such horrors from occurring again? I was under the impression that it did. Am I wrong?

About 405,000 to 416,800 American military personnel died in World War II overall, which includes those killed fighting Nazi Germany.

Zionism as a modern political movement first started in late 19th-century Europe, especially in Central and Eastern Europe, and it is generally dated to the 1890s. The first Zionist Congress was held in Basel, Switzerland, in 1897, where Theodor Herzl helped formalize the movement.

The Peace of Westphalia was a set of treaties signed in 1648, mainly in the Westphalian cities of Münster and Osnabrück in what is now Germany. It ended the Thirty Years’ War in the Holy Roman Empire and is often treated as a landmark in the development of modern state sovereignty.

Jewish pogroms were violent mob attacks on Jewish communities, usually involving looting, rape, arson, and forced expulsions, often with at least tacit approval or indifference from local authorities.

The term originally came into common use for anti-Jewish violence in the Russian Empire, especially the wave of pogroms from 1881 to 1884 after the assassination of Tsar Alexander II. But historians also use it more broadly for similar anti-Jewish massacres and riots in earlier periods and other places, including medieval Europe and later Nazi-era violence like Kristallnacht.

So what exactly is a ‘Jew?’ And what exactly is a ‘Jewish State?’ I have always maintained that one is either in a ‘State of Liberty’ or ‘State of Denial.’ Again, I have argued for a One State Solution and a Bill of Rights.

And what exactly is a Christian, a Muslim, etc? And why do they all continue to fight one another when, for the most part, all believe in the same civil laws?

Muslims generally do not observe the Ten Commandments as a distinct formal code the way Jews and Christians do, but many of the commandments overlap strongly with Islamic teachings, such as worshipping one God, honoring parents, not murdering, not stealing, and not committing adultery.

One important difference is the Sabbath: Islam does not keep the Jewish Sabbath in the same way, though Friday has special communal prayer. So the best short answer is: yes, in principle on many moral points, but not as the same canonical set.

“Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off” from Shall We Dance (1937), made famous by George and Ira Gershwin, with the classic “You like potato, and I like potahto” lyric. It’s often quoted when people are joking about pronunciation differences rather than actually debating potatoes.

I ask these questions as someone who has a Jewish Godmother, a Jewish Lawyer, a Jewish mother, but who was first Christened in the Episcopal Church, later Baptized a Baptist, who left religion altogether, and was then later confirmed a Catholic. (I haven’t been back to Mass since Covid.)

Broadly speaking, the early Christian church and Islam both forbade usury, meaning charging interest on loans was widely treated as sinful or prohibited. In Christianity, the ban was rooted in biblical and moral teaching, and in Islam it was grounded in the Qur’an and later Islamic law.

In Judaism, charging interest on a loan to another Jew is generally forbidden, especially in the context of helping someone in need. Classical Jewish law allows interest to be charged to non-Jews in some traditional readings, but later rabbinic law strongly restricts unfair lending and uses legal devices like the heter iska to permit business financing without violating the ban on interest.

The one thing London, Switzerland, and Israel have in common is that all three are major banking and financial centers, with strong international links and a reputation for cross-border finance. They also each have connections to private banking, foreign capital flows, and financial services used by international businesses and wealthy clients.

So it gets deep. Religion, philosophy, laws, banking, borders, war, peace, trade, etc. There are many, many different moving parts. Unfortunately, once the hostilities commence, sometimes it can spiral out of control. And when it does, there are many lives that are ruined needlessly.

Out driving for Uber, I have driven a few refugees from Ukraine in the last week. My friend and Sushi Chef was a Cambodian refugee, from the terrible war and genocide that occurred there. And as Nurse, I have treated those from War Zones, PTSD and amputations alike.

I had a homecare patient once. Her family shared with me her dementia and her sundowning. She was from France. In the evenings she would get manic and see German Soldiers out by the barn. She was reliving her childhood trauma as a little girl.

“Violence begets more violence” means that violent acts tend to trigger retaliation, escalation, and a continuing cycle of harm. The phrase is also closely associated with Martin Luther King Jr.’s argument that violence multiplies hate rather than ending it.

In plain English: force may win a moment, but it often plants the seed for the next conflict.

Yes. The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Benjamin Netanyahu on November 21, 2024, alleging war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the Gaza conflict.

Examples that have said they would comply or are widely reported as bound by the warrant include the Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Portugal, Slovenia, and many EU members; some states such as France, Germany, Italy, Hungary, and Poland have publicly signaled they may not enforce it. The ICC itself also lists the warrant as active against Netanyahu.

The Nuremberg Code applies to human experimentation and requires informed consent, but the Israel-Pfizer arrangement was primarily a mass vaccination campaign with data-sharing, not automatically a prohibited experiment just because Pfizer called Israel a “world lab.”

What people are arguing about is whether the rollout functioned like a de facto post-authorization study. Critics pointed to the secrecy of the agreement, the use of Israeli health data, and the “world laboratory” language as evidence of something closer to experimentation, while defenders note that approved vaccines are not the same thing as unlawful experiments under the Nuremberg Code.

So go figure. We have actual courts, and we courts of public opinion. You be the judge. We have political will and blackmail. We have pay offs and assassinations. We have a shit show at this time.

Stay healthy, pray for peace, and never give up your guns. And as I have always instructed my son, ‘follow the rules, so no one gets hurt.’