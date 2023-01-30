I watched the two Rebel News journalist asking Pfizer CEO Bourla some great questions. I am hoping the exchange went viral. It’s not like Pfizer hasn’t paid criminal fines before, the largest in U.S. history.

And now the Honey Trap video that just dropped of the Pfizer Executive.

Criminality. I am pretty sure it is written into their business plan, much like the indemnity in their contracts. The problem is that innocent, well meaning people have been hurt or killed.

They killed a friend of mine. She was denied Ivermectin and died of Covid 19, after being vaccinated for Covid 19. How is that possible? On her second hospitalization, I am wondering if it was the Remdesivir, which obviously killed many others. The family has not requested medical records.

I met her while her husband was recovering from heart surgery. She was a sweetheart of a person, a cheerful country bumpkin, who always made you smile. Before she ran the senior center, for the old folks in the community, she owned a restaurant the locals would frequent.

My friend called me from the Hospital, begging me to ‘get her transferred.’ I could not. She was gone 48 hours later.

I went to her funeral. I would like some justice for her, and the rest of her family, and other families, like hers, who have lost to the profitable Covid Hospital Protocols and the so called “Vaccine.”

Some of us lost careers. The PTSD is real and some of us have it. My years in the Emergency Room doesn’t help matters. The level of intensity we would work; you’d come home and collapse in your scrubs. You’d hear the alarms, radios, call lights, monitors in your sleep.

I find writing to be therapeutic. My ex wife seems to think I need ‘professional’ help. Admittedly, my OCD kicks in after a few glasses of wine. Texting while buzzed? Guilty I am ✋🏽. I tend to just share music and photos. But sometimes, it’s later that I think. I love music, and tend to unwind with a red, red wine.

I am very opinionated when texting and emailing, especially when my life or liberty is threatened. I remind folks that ‘I am not crazy, just well read and a little pissed off.’ Some, however, do not get as worked up about politics as I do. It’s in my blood I guess.

Admittedly, ignorance can be bliss for many. But Ralph Nader, a consumer rights advocate once said, ‘you had better turn on to politics or politics will turn on you.’ The Covid 19 Pandemic is a great example of that. Never give up you guns.

I knew the system was corrupt, but the the Plandemic was icing on the cake. And now, I am really pissed, and pray that there will be justice. I am hopeful the Florida Grand Juries will hand down indictments. I know many who lost everything. And I am tired of playing science fiction for profit and control.

At this point I believe I could support Medicare for all, with access to gyms and pools, organic community gardens, health foods for food stamp recipients, and access to alternative therapies outside the corporate allopathic model, such as homeopathy, functional alternative medicine, evidence based, chiropractic, acupuncture, etc. as long it was driven by the patient with full informed consent.