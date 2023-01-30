David S. Blackwell RN, CCM (Ret.)

David S. Blackwell RN, CCM (Ret.)

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The Man’s Child's avatar
The Man’s Child
Jan 30, 2023

Much of what is in you sounds very familiar. My medical experience ended after Viet Nam but the last 4 years are putting exclamation points on what has gone before. Thanks for putting a voice to it.

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