Some believe that lighting a few candles whilst standing on one foot, whilst rubbing one’s tummy, and patting one’s head, on certain days of the week, is the answer to spiritual enlightenment. Maybe it’s part of it, for sure; an outward expression of something internal and eternal. Others simply go through the motions, never grasping the underlying gist of it all, simply following what others are doing, without questioning why?

What I have learned through life, especially during my career as a Nurse, is that a lot of humanity simply listens to WIFM, What’s In it For Me. That is the sad reality for many. Some regions of the brain just never develop, true knuckle draggers.

The brain region most commonly linked to psychopathy is the amygdala, which is involved in fear, empathy, and emotional learning. Other regions often mentioned are the ventromedial prefrontal cortex and the striatum, but a single “undeveloped” region, the amygdala is the usual answer.

Artist, however, are a different breed. Artist generally feel their emotions deeply and can feel empathy for others; they soar high with elevated emotions, but can also plunge into dark moods, often changing fast. However, for the benefit of all, they bring beauty to the world. And that is a good thing in my humble opinion.

Each day that I wake, with my morning routine, I listen to some reggae. “There’s a natural mystic blowing through the air / If you listen carefully now, you will hear.” Spiritual awareness, the unseen forces in nature and life is very much about the “underlying breath” of humanity. Below is a channel I came across on YouTube. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do. Start your day here.

In my humble opinion, THIS is the true ‘Church,’ which is a word derived from German, and the “Israel of God” which is a phrase from Galatians 6:16 in the New Testament: “Peace and mercy to all who follow this rule—to the Israel of God”. But then again, so much is lost in translation, borders, culture and language. It’s sad. Sectarian violence is some of the worst.

Therein lies the current rub, one of old, at least in a western monotheistic sense.

The majority scholarly view is that “Israel of God” refers to the church — all believers in Christ (both Jewish and Gentile), who are the true spiritual descendants of Abraham and heirs to God’s promises. This is called supersessionism or replacement theology.

However, dispensationalists and many modern Jewish-Christian ministries argue that “Israel” always means ethnic Jews in Scripture, and the church is grafted into Israel’s promises rather than replacing Israel.

And then we get into secular Nation States vs. a Caliphate, Kingdom, Democracy, Republic, Dictatorships etc. It all gets so deep for sure, in the West, and in the East. Then throw into the gumbo; empires, oil, gold, banking, colonies, language, culture and music. It is all so very deep.

Just love one another for God’s sake? Is this not key? Dig deep and have empathy for your fellow man, no matter if you do not like the way they look, talk, smell, or carry about in a non aggressive manner. We all cry. We all bleed. We all feel pain, both physical and emotional. We all love our mothers, fathers and children. None of chose to be here, yet here we are.

My ‘philosophy’ has been to simply to try and make it a better world for those around me, while I am here. This is God’s creation, not mine. I have always taught my son that ‘if you respect the world, it will respect you back.’ That has been my experience when dealing with all walks of life. And I have cared for all walks of life in the Hospital. If it weren’t for Schools and Hospitals Western Civilization would not be what it is. So stop bombing Hospitals!

Recently, I was invited to do a photo shoot during the filming of a Music video that is soon to be released. My friend, Karen Waldrup, has written a deeply inspirational song “Keeping the Faith.” She is a phenomenal artist. You may have seen her on NBC’s The Voice. The shoot was spiritual for me. We shot it at a small Baptist Church, reminding me of the small church that I first attended as a child.

Keeping The Faith Video Shoot

Before moving to Nashville, MUSIC CITY U.S.A., I went through a really tough time in my life, a divorce and a child custody battle, one that left me broke, bruised and broken, having been made to relive my own experiences as a child, when my own parents had done the same. This picture below was taken during one of the lowest points in my life. I hate that my son had to go through it all.

It was during these dark times that I learned to play guitar, to help with my own internal pain. Naturally, I was listening to a lot of sad country music. So, I figured I would learn to play some of the songs, and possibly write one. And admittedly, a box of wine usually went along with it. I was all about lifting my own spirits. I still am, on occasion, at least twice a week, maybe more. So sue me. I still have a lot of PTSD, from my childhood, divorce and career choice. I am human after all.

On a humorous note, my friends and family, those that know me best, know when I’ve had a few glasses. Drunk dialing is a thing of the past. The current term is “buzzed texting.” I try to explain to them all ‘that they should feel blessed that I am thinking of them, and that I love them,’ even if it is one o’clock in the morning. Whoops. PTSD. I do tend to get lost in music, sitting up late some nights. I do love Music!

But know this, I do bike, swim or walk each morning, as well as do calisthenics, and karate chops in the mirror. Life is a balance. When you yen, you have to yang. We all have to find it. Homeostasis.

Nevertheless, it was also during these hard times that I was working weekend nights, as a single father, in the Emergency Room, exposed to even more pain and suffering. Oh God, what a shit show that was. I commented to my lawyer once that ‘the ER is where we get to witness where society has gone wrong.’

Here we were each night, short staffed, as usual, sitting on the rim of the toilet bowl, after it had been flushed, offering a helping hand to those in need, as they swirled down the drain, some more quickly than others. I still have nightmares; the blood, the guts, the screams of pain and agony. A retired EMT told just the other day ‘some things you just can’t unsee.’ She too suffers from PTSD.

Do you know how many times a shift I would say the Hail Mary?

But during the week, after moving to Nashville, I would frequent a local basement pub for their Open Mic Night, which was held on Wednesday nights. This is where I first met Karen. She had recently moved to Nashville, straight out of college, and was hosting the show, selling copiers during the day. Not only was she cute and from my neck of the woods, but boy could she sing, and with a passion! We both have strong and deep ties to New Orleans, Mississippi and the Gulf Coast.

She had penned a few songs that were real tear jerkers, one’s that would spark in you deep emotions. She just sang from the heart and you could tell it. Coming out of college, she sang about a love that had chose the army, instead of her. This was Circa 2008 and when 131,000 U.S. troops remained in Iraq. Please excuse the audio. My mic was too hot on my camera.

Having been in the Military, and having friends who had fought and been injured during the first Gulf War, and having been born in 1968, during all the Vietnam mess, I was impressed that a young female artist was tackling these subjects. My grandfather, aunt and uncle were also veterans.

Karen has gone on to do some great work with veterans. God bless her. Our politicians can sure get us into some messes. My own son is serving in the U.S. Navy now. So I am sitting on pins and needles, as the headlines roll with this ordeal between Iran and ‘our greatest ally.’ I sure wish they’d pipe down. Don’t you? See above.

Either way, we struck up a friendship and I loaned her my prize possession, my Gibson J45 Rosewood Guitar, ‘the workhorse’ of the industry, which I had purchased with a tax return check. She was much better than I was, a natural. I knew that if anyone could make it in this town it would be her. Some were just born with it, a true gift from God.

She took that guitar, and went with it, eventually buying a similar one, with Rhinestones, specifically made for a TV Show, at the same Nashville Guitar Center I had originally purchased mine. And as of late, her fans bought her a beautiful blue rendition of such.

Karma is real and miracles do happen. What goes around comes around. The guitar that I had loaned her, had to be taken in for a warranty repair. Gibson repaired it, without any questions asked. And then, to my surprise, one day, the UPS man arrived, as I was leaving the driveway. It was a big box for me.

I asked ‘who it was from?’ It was from Gibson! I have no idea how it happened, but Gibson sent me a brand new J45 Rosewood from their factory in Montana. That’s a miracle. A new Gibson J-45 Standard Rosewood currently retails for $3,699 at major dealers like Guitar Center, Sweetwater, and Gibson’s official site. So go figure.

May God bless us all and have mercy on us. Love your neighbor and the world around you.

I will post Karen’s Tour Dates here.

If she performs near you, go treat yourself.

The struggle is real. Keep your faith. Love one another. Dig deep.

As I would tell the Nurses, with their solemn faces, riding the elevator to start their shifts, ‘dig deep ladies. 12 hrs of Love. Somebody has to do it.’