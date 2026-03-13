I really don’t know that to do or say anymore. Americans scare the shit out of me. ‘Short time pain, for long term gain,’ wear a mask and get boosted. The television is back at it, pumping out the propaganda for an illegal war, on behalf of Israel, and yet, I still have friends and family, learning nothing from Covid 19, who are in full support. It is never a dull day, here in ‘Merica.

It doesn’t matter that Trump promised to be the ‘peace candidate,’ against regime changes, senseless foreign and endless wars, etc. But here we are, back to square one, and the money printer keeps printing. Unreal. I guess the only good thing is that it will keep the boomers glued to the 24 hour news channels, watching more pharmaceutical ads? It has been said that ‘war is the health of the state.’ But between AIPAC and Big Pharma, we really don’t stand a chance, now do we?

Dr. Fauci got a pardon. Epstein supposedly killed himself. And just as the Epstein files were being released, Bibi and Trump decide to wag the dog. Unreal. Again, Americans scare the shit out of me.

I grew up here, in the Deep South, after segregation ended. I have a Jewish Godmother and a Jewish Lawyer. I was raised a Christian, by my father, but my mother was Jewish, yet had me Christened in the Episcopal Church before she died. So needless to say, I am one confused believer. Benjamin Disraeli was a Jewish British Prime Minister, who was eventually baptized an Anglican/Episcopal.

In 1875, as British Prime Minister, Disraeli arranged for the UK government to purchase nearly 44 percent of the Suez Canal Company’s shares from Egypt’s ruler, Ismail Pasha, who was desperate to reduce his debts. The deal was funded by a short‑term loan from the Rothschild banking house, and it gave Britain enormous influence over the canal’s operation and security.

Today, Israel is a rogue state. America backs Israel because of Snake Church and dispensationalist theology. Israel commits genocide on Gaza, having already herded those dirty sand people there in the first place. Now, like Hitler, the rabid Zionist want to move east in their ‘Greater Israel’ project, with American Taxpayers paying with blood, sweat, and tears.

As Americans, we have a first Amendment. It was to prevent Congress from establishing a religion. Little good did it do. Some still want to raid the U.S. Treasury to fight a Holy war against the Muslims. Unreal. Zionism is the new state religion.