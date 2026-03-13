Snake Church
And Americans
I really don’t know that to do or say anymore. Americans scare the shit out of me. ‘Short time pain, for long term gain,’ wear a mask and get boosted. The television is back at it, pumping out the propaganda for an illegal war, on behalf of Israel, and yet, I still have friends and family, learning nothing from Covid 19, who are in full support. It is never a dull day, here in ‘Merica.
It doesn’t matter that Trump promised to be the ‘peace candidate,’ against regime changes, senseless foreign and endless wars, etc. But here we are, back to square one, and the money printer keeps printing. Unreal. I guess the only good thing is that it will keep the boomers glued to the 24 hour news channels, watching more pharmaceutical ads? It has been said that ‘war is the health of the state.’ But between AIPAC and Big Pharma, we really don’t stand a chance, now do we?
Dr. Fauci got a pardon. Epstein supposedly killed himself. And just as the Epstein files were being released, Bibi and Trump decide to wag the dog. Unreal. Again, Americans scare the shit out of me.
I grew up here, in the Deep South, after segregation ended. I have a Jewish Godmother and a Jewish Lawyer. I was raised a Christian, by my father, but my mother was Jewish, yet had me Christened in the Episcopal Church before she died. So needless to say, I am one confused believer. Benjamin Disraeli was a Jewish British Prime Minister, who was eventually baptized an Anglican/Episcopal.
In 1875, as British Prime Minister, Disraeli arranged for the UK government to purchase nearly 44 percent of the Suez Canal Company’s shares from Egypt’s ruler, Ismail Pasha, who was desperate to reduce his debts. The deal was funded by a short‑term loan from the Rothschild banking house, and it gave Britain enormous influence over the canal’s operation and security.
Today, Israel is a rogue state. America backs Israel because of Snake Church and dispensationalist theology. Israel commits genocide on Gaza, having already herded those dirty sand people there in the first place. Now, like Hitler, the rabid Zionist want to move east in their ‘Greater Israel’ project, with American Taxpayers paying with blood, sweat, and tears.
As Americans, we have a first Amendment. It was to prevent Congress from establishing a religion. Little good did it do. Some still want to raid the U.S. Treasury to fight a Holy war against the Muslims. Unreal. Zionism is the new state religion.
I also do not know what to say anymore and the human species scares me. A previously once healthy population (postpartum) is now as complicated as medical surgical patients. Hospital staff continue to act like "no one knows why"...
Oh, do I have a story for you. A friend took her husband in for a Cardiac Cath. Is there a risk with one of those? Sure, but in this day and age, with all the technology we have, it should be fairly safe, right? Well, after he had been back there for about 2 hours, the doctor comes out and says, "I'm so sorry, but we lost him. I see he's an organ donor. Is it okay if we start that process?" His wife , in shock says, "No, I don't want you to start him as an organ donor, I want you to get in there and save him." The doctor says, "We tried but his blood pressure dropped and we couldn't get it back up." WTH? Don't they have a crash cart in the Cath suite? With meds for low BP, and should be able to intubate, defibrillate, at least get the person resuscitated enough to get them into ICU? Anway, the wife insists she does NOT want to donate his organs, leaves to make funeral arrangements and it's 3 days before the hospital will release his body to the funeral home. Now, she had no idea why it was taking 3 days for the funeral home to get his body, because you know, hospitals like to have dead bodies just sitting around decomposing for days. Gee, I bet they were taking his organs. Anyone else think my theory is correct? You cannot hate hospitals enough. My husband went to see his PCP this week, who just sold his practice to one of the big hospitals in town. He's been a patient of his for probably 20 years. He asks him if he has a living will. My husband told him no, although we have had one for a few years, he probably just forgot. The doctor tells him, he needs to fill one out, gives him a copy and tells him to bring it back completed on his next visit. He brought it home and showed it to me and I said, Hell no. Your PCP doesn't need this, and the next time if he asks, tell him to call your wife if it becomes necessary to know anything. Why does a PCP need this? He doesn't. The hospital wants it so they can build their database of organ donors. Sorry, we're not playing that game. Go in for a routine colonoscopy, leave brain dead.