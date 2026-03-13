David S. Blackwell RN, CCM (Ret.)

David S. Blackwell RN, CCM (Ret.)

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Dee Dee's avatar
Dee Dee
Mar 14

I also do not know what to say anymore and the human species scares me. A previously once healthy population (postpartum) is now as complicated as medical surgical patients. Hospital staff continue to act like "no one knows why"...

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2 replies by David Blackwell RN, CCM (Ret.) and others
Gigi the Nurse's avatar
Gigi the Nurse
Mar 15

Oh, do I have a story for you. A friend took her husband in for a Cardiac Cath. Is there a risk with one of those? Sure, but in this day and age, with all the technology we have, it should be fairly safe, right? Well, after he had been back there for about 2 hours, the doctor comes out and says, "I'm so sorry, but we lost him. I see he's an organ donor. Is it okay if we start that process?" His wife , in shock says, "No, I don't want you to start him as an organ donor, I want you to get in there and save him." The doctor says, "We tried but his blood pressure dropped and we couldn't get it back up." WTH? Don't they have a crash cart in the Cath suite? With meds for low BP, and should be able to intubate, defibrillate, at least get the person resuscitated enough to get them into ICU? Anway, the wife insists she does NOT want to donate his organs, leaves to make funeral arrangements and it's 3 days before the hospital will release his body to the funeral home. Now, she had no idea why it was taking 3 days for the funeral home to get his body, because you know, hospitals like to have dead bodies just sitting around decomposing for days. Gee, I bet they were taking his organs. Anyone else think my theory is correct? You cannot hate hospitals enough. My husband went to see his PCP this week, who just sold his practice to one of the big hospitals in town. He's been a patient of his for probably 20 years. He asks him if he has a living will. My husband told him no, although we have had one for a few years, he probably just forgot. The doctor tells him, he needs to fill one out, gives him a copy and tells him to bring it back completed on his next visit. He brought it home and showed it to me and I said, Hell no. Your PCP doesn't need this, and the next time if he asks, tell him to call your wife if it becomes necessary to know anything. Why does a PCP need this? He doesn't. The hospital wants it so they can build their database of organ donors. Sorry, we're not playing that game. Go in for a routine colonoscopy, leave brain dead.

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