Wow, some mornings, while laying under the ceiling fan, on cool, crisp mornings, it feels so good, that I don’t want to get out of bed. I could easily just stay snuggled up, under the comforter, in this blissful state. It makes me realize how blessed I am. But then I recall the destruction in Gaza, and my heart sinks. There go I, but by the grace of God.

Yesterday I received a random text. It was Hasbara. Hasbara is a Hebrew term usually translated as “explanation,” and in practice it refers to Israel’s public diplomacy and messaging efforts to shape how events and policies are understood internationally.

It revolved around our, the United States, strategic alliance with Israel and the Iranian conflict. (Israel is the Bank. Cough, cough.) And of course, the United States is in debt. Just a friendly reminder that the ADL started in the Republic in 1913, the same year we got the Federal Reserve System. So do the math.

I texted back ‘that genocides we’re not cool, and that if America was going to continue to support, Israel needed a Constitution, a Bill of Rights, and a one State solution, if they were to annex Gaza and the West Bank.’

There is an old English proverb, “what’s sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander,” which appears in print by at least 1670. The phrase was used to mean that what is appropriate for one should be appropriate for the other.

The text came with a 757 area code. Area code 757 is in Virginia, mainly covering the Hampton Roads region and the Virginia Eastern Shore, including cities like Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Newport News, Hampton, Portsmouth, Suffolk, and Williamsburg.

The 757 area code covers Hampton Roads, and that region has a heavy Navy and intelligence presence, especially around Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

So, did the text originate from U.S. Naval intelligence, or a farm set up by the Israeli spooks? I told them exactly how I feel. Hopefully my phone does not blow up, like a pager. I went off on Ben Gavir. I stand by what I said. I am an American for Pete’s sake.

I let them know that my neighbor grew up in Israel and says ‘she will never go back,’ and that I had no desire to ever go, that I would boycott. My neighbor got stuck over there during the Covid lockdown, when Bibi was making Israel Pfizer’s laboratory. And we all know then Dr. Fauci got a pardon.

I told them ‘I was seeing similarities with NAZI Germany.’ Of course, the response was more propaganda about Israel being a ‘Democracy.’ But we all know that a ‘Democracy’ is nothing more than two wolves and a sheep deciding on what’s for dinner. So there you have it. The quote is usually given as a criticism of majoritarian democracy: if the majority can vote away the rights of the minority, the minority is like the sheep outvoted by wolves.

It’s also widely misattributed to Benjamin Franklin.

The Treaty of Westphalia is usually a shorthand for the Peace of Westphalia, the 1648 settlement that ended the Thirty Years’ War and the Eighty Years’ War in Europe. It is famous for helping establish the modern idea of state sovereignty, meaning rulers gained stronger authority within their own borders and outside powers were expected not to interfere.

I finished up the day, driving for Uber, talking with a white fella from South Africa, who was in town visiting. We share similar pasts, coming from States with former apartheid policies. We talked about the radicals, left and right, and those in the middle. Having been in Los Angeles during the Rodney King riots, I can assure you that there will be no peace without justice. It’s a fairly universal concept.

I informed him that I had been married by a Black Presbyterian Minister in Jamaica and that I loved the Jamaican people.

Peace.

The Lion of Judah is a biblical symbol tied first to the tribe of Judah, based on Jacob’s blessing in Genesis, where Judah is compared to a young lion. In Jewish tradition it came to represent Judah and, more broadly, the Jewish people; in Christianity it can refer to Jesus as the “Lion of the tribe of Judah” in Revelation.

Rastafari, often called Rasta, is a spiritual, cultural, and social movement that began in Jamaica in the 1930s among disenfranchised Afro-Jamaicans. It draws from the Bible, pan-Africanism, and figures like Marcus Garvey, viewing Western society as “Babylon” and Africa—especially Ethiopia—as Zion.

Rastafari adopted the Lion of Judah as its central symbol because it was an official title and emblem of Emperor Haile Selassie I of Ethiopia, whom they revere as a divine messiah or incarnation of Jah (God). This ties into biblical prophecy from Genesis 49:9-10 and Revelation 5:5, where the “Lion of the Tribe of Judah” represents kingship from Judah’s line, which Rastas link to Selassie’s Solomonic dynasty claiming descent from King Solomon and the Queen of Sheba.