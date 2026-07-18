My son graduated Navy Primary Flight School. My Ex wife is in town and we went to dinner. She is a Nurse Practitioner now. She works for a cardiology group and made the statement ‘that she works 60 Hours a week and sleeps.’

I think she also said something about ‘studying and writing guidelines.’ I made the statement ‘that when I was working, that I learned something new each day, and that there was so much that we, as humans, don’t know.’

And then I brought up the following.

When the AAFP declined to endorse the 2017 ACC/AHA hypertension guideline, one of its stated concerns was the guideline development process, including how conflicts of interest were managed.

Some critics—not only from the AAFP but also independent researchers and commentators—pointed out that some members of the ACC/AHA guideline panel had financial relationships with pharmaceutical companies that manufacture blood pressure medications.

My Ex Wife, the Nurse Practitioner now, immediately went on the defensive, pointing her finger at me telling me ‘there is no conspiracy.’

I then fired back ‘Dr. Fauci got a pardon.’

No one who ever once supported the man, or the establishment, can ever tell me ‘why they think Dr. Fauci needed a pardon?’ What is that?

Either way, I excused myself from the dinner table and drove home. It was getting heated. I asked her to drop it, but had to be lectured about ‘her prescriptive authority and my lack thereof.’ I did stop off at another bar and had a few beers. I still have a lot of PTSD over Covid 19, and drive for Uber these days.

Below are excerpts from my Chat GPT conversation……

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Yes. Dr. Paul Offit has been repeatedly accused by critics of having conflicts of interest because of his financial connections to a vaccine he helped develop. Those accusations are a matter of public record.

The key facts are:

Dr. Offit was a co-inventor of the rotavirus vaccine RotaTeq, developed with colleagues and later marketed by Merck.

He held patent rights through his institutions and received financial compensation related to the vaccine.

In 2012, he publicly corrected an incomplete disclosure in a JAMA article, explaining that he had previously held an interest in the vaccine but had sold it years earlier and no longer received royalties.

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That statement is broadly accurate, with an important distinction: the criticism was that some panel members had financial relationships with industry, not that the guideline was necessarily invalid because of those relationships.

After the 2017 ACC/AHA hypertension guideline lowered the definition of hypertension from 140/90 mm Hg to 130/80 mm Hg, the American Academy of Family Physicians declined to endorse it. The AAFP cited several concerns, including:

* Methodologic rigor.

* How conflicts of interest among panel members were managed.

* Whether the potential harms of treating more people to lower blood pressure targets had been adequately considered.

Independent researchers also discussed financial conflicts of interest more broadly. For example, a review published in American Family Physician noted that previous analyses of ACC/AHA guidelines found many contributors had disclosed financial relationships with industry, and argued that guideline panels should minimize such conflicts whenever possible.

At the same time, it’s important to keep a few points in mind:

* Having a financial relationship is not the same as misconduct. Many academic physicians conduct industry-funded research or serve as consultants, and these relationships are typically disclosed.

* The ACC/AHA has conflict-of-interest policies requiring disclosure and limiting who can vote on recommendations when relevant conflicts exist.

* The disagreement between the AAFP and ACC/AHA was not solely about financial ties. It also reflected different interpretations of the evidence, especially how to balance the benefits of more aggressive blood pressure treatment against risks such as medication side effects, falls, and overtreatment in some patients.

So, critics did raise concerns about pharmaceutical industry relationships among some guideline authors, but the AAFP’s decision not to endorse the guideline rested on multiple concerns, with conflict-of-interest management being one of them rather than the only reason.

Still, why did Dr. Fauci need a pardon?

My son finished the University of Tennessee with a BioMedical Engineering Degree. He had thought originally that he wanted to study medicine and become Doctor™️.

I reminded him and others “Just remember that we live in the best DemoRxcy™️💉💯🇺🇸 that borrowed ‘Money’ can buy, and that Dr. Fauci got a pardon. Benjamin Franklin gave us the Public Library. Plato’s Allegory of the Cave 101. The two worst inventions of all time were the Lazy Boy™️ and the Television. And now, a word from our sponsors.”