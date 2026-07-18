David S. Blackwell RN, CCM (Ret.)

David S. Blackwell RN, CCM (Ret.)

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Gigi the Nurse
Jul 18

And don't forget the pharm companies greatly influence and in many cases fund the medical schools. So their training focuses on treating disease with medications, not prevention. My grandson recently turned 11, and in the county he attends school that's the age they require 2 Tdap vaccines, 2 Hep A vaccines, the HPV vaccine, and 2 Meningitis vaccines. He is a healthy, robust athletic kid and I told my daughter, hell no, he is not getting all those toxins injected in him. The school nurse just kept emailing her and bugging her about his immunization record. Finally, I went to the State Education website and found the religious exemption form, downloaded it and told her to sign it, get it notarized and send that in. When she took him for his routine exam at the pediatrician, they mentioned he needed some vaccines, and my daughter said they had decided to hold off on those. The NP said, "Well we don't allow patients who don't comply with the immunization requirements." My daughter replied, "Ok, that's fine." I told her that's because they get paid a bonus for immunizations. But I would rather my grandson be healthy as he is, than risk a reaction to one of those vaccines which are completely unnecessary.

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