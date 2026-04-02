Americans, for the most part, are idiots. People, in general, are followers, tribal, and just plain malleable. They have been studied and experimented upon for years, and the powerful know how to manipulate them, both left and right. They also know how to loan them money, via the Central Bank, and manage those investments with the agencies and bureaucracies. See our many three letter geniuses.

Here it is, in the wee hours, before sunrise, and I am up writing. I woke up, as I often do, after a nightmare, with my heart racing. Once amped, it is hard to go back to sleep. I try to do deep breathing exercises, but sometimes that does little to help me falling back to sleep. As I have written before, PTSD is real, as well as moral injury. So I am up typing on the keyboard, before sunrise, with the thoughts of our new war.

My son took a commission in the United States Navy and is currently learning to fly. I was hoping Trump would be a peace time President, as he campaigned, but clearly it was all a bunch of lies. But then again, our foreign policy has been farmed out for quite some time and he has plenty of those donors to look after. We do live in the best DemocRxcy™ money can buy.

I never thought I would witness two genocides in my lifetime; Covid-19 and Gaza. I also never thought my Country, once the ‘good guys,’ would be complicit. And better yet, absolutely no one being held accountable. I have said it before, but our grandparents were better people than we.

And now the Yiddish Hitler and the Ginger Caligula have launched an Illegal War against Iran, all war crimes. You know who I am talking about. And an estimated innocent 150 Iranian school girls were killed on the initial strike. Talk about creating new ‘terrorist.’ Oy vey!

Again, these are all war crimes. But no one seems to be enforcing any laws these days. See Covid-19. Dr. Fauci got a blanket, retroactive pardon. So I am not holding my breath for any justice. I don’t know why we have a United Nations, International Laws, Treaties, nor a Constitution. They are all toothless and worthless at this time.

Israel, the rogue State that it is, and its lap dog, the U.S.A., do as they please. No wonder the world wants to dump the Petro Dollar. Can you blame them? But clearly the people of the United States are not in charge of their Republic. Clearly it is all a facade. We were suppose to have a first Amendment, separating Church and State, but the State Religion is indeed Zionism.

Even President Bush took his case before the U.N. and formed a coalition, before moving into Iraq; only to find out, of course, that the only weapons of mass destruction was being made in a lab in Wuhan, Covid-19. You can’t make this shit up. So yeah, I do entertain a Satanic Pedophile Ring actually running the world.

As far as the Yiddish Hitler goes, even my Jewish attorney was scratching his head, as to why this man has so much power over America? We had dinner the other night. We both attended Military School in Virginia.

The only reasons I can meditate is the Federal Reserve System, the Petro dollar, the National Debt, and the Rothschilds? Am I wrong? See Jeffery Epstein and who he admittedly represented, in his emails.

Either way, I voted for President Trump, who has now become the Ginger Caligula, in the opinion of many others as well. He has betrayed MAGA and fractured his base. I think the midterms will be a landslide. Maybe the Democrats have cleaned up their act? Or will we get more open borders, Trans Kids™ and Boosters™?

Many voted for President Trump because of what he campaigned on; no more foreign wars, and regime changes, etc. He obviously had great speech writers. But now this. What a shit show! The Yiddish Hitler is clearly in charge. Do the Epstein files have anything to do with this mess?

The Yiddish Hitler has expansionist plans, called the ‘Greater Israel’ project. They are very similar to Adolf Hitler’s expansionist plans, east into Poland.

Softening up the opposition, Iran, is a way to achieve such goals. Will America provide the treasure and bloodshed to achieve such goals? It sure is looking that way. And many ‘Jewish’ Americans are rallying for such? Same goes for the ‘Christian’ Zionist.

Israeli Heights™️ a Shaky Goldstein gated community development, with 1-2 acre lots available, once the land is cleared of the indigenous inhabitants! You can’t make this shit up. American manifest destiny, but with a Yiddish Touch™️ in the Middle East. Settler Colonialism 101.

The Yiddish Hitler originates from Poland. Mileikowsky is his family name. So go figure. When it was announced Israel was launching a campaign into Gaza, referencing Biblical Amalek, I knew this would go South, and it did, not only for the inhabitants of Gaza, but the Israeli soldiers who will live with life long trauma as well. Suicides among the soldiers are high, as they often are.

When it kicked off, I was reminded of the Kraków scene, the city in Poland where Schindler’s List is set, and the famous “ghetto liquidation” scene, depicting the Nazi clearing of the Kraków ghetto. The historical liquidation took place in March 1943, with thousands killed or deported.

And now, the Israelis have passed a law that will allow the hanging of any Palestinian in the West Bank who kills an Israeli, most likely even if it is in self defense. Growing up in Mississippi, post segregation, I am reminded of the historical lynchings that occurred during those sordid times.

Reporting on the new Israeli law says it is aimed at Palestinians convicted in military courts of lethal attacks on Israelis, while legal experts say it was drafted so it is unlikely to be applied equally to Jewish Israelis who kill Palestinians.

I am flabbergasted will all that goes on. Clearly the world is run by Racist Satanic Pedophile Psychopaths. Regarding the Israeli vs. Palestine conflict; as an American, I don’t see why we should not support anything but a One State Solution, with a Bill of Rights? Am I wrong? It seems to work for each of our 50 States here?

The Fourteenth Amendment is the part of the U.S. Constitution ratified in 1868 that, among other things, says no state may deprive any person of life, liberty, or property without due process of law, and no state may deny equal protection of the laws. It also gave the federal government stronger power to protect individual rights from state action.

Just make it happen already? The Muslim world, and world at large sees our one sided hypocrisy. We can have ‘Jewish’ gay pride parades in Jerusalem, but straight Muslims can’t simply have rights in occupied territories? Make it make sense please.

In my years of Nursing I can tell you that we all bleed red. We all stink. We all love our mothers and our children. We all feel pain. That is universal. If you love the world, it will love you back. If you treat people with human dignity, you will be afforded the same.

I have treated many mangled veterans, amputees and those from war zones. Again, PTSD is real, as well as moral injury. A friend has expressed ‘that I dwell too much on politics and whatnot.’ I probably do. I wish I could not.

But like I have told him, ‘you had better turn on to politics or politics will turn on you.’ He took the Covid experimental shot so he could travel. Go figure.

I called my congress critters last week. They were all for more war. I asked ‘between big pharma and AIPAC, how then hell is mom and pop suppose to make it out here?’