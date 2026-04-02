David S. Blackwell RN, CCM (Ret.)

David S. Blackwell RN, CCM (Ret.)

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grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
3d

Love it! Telling it like it really is.

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Shaul Shakked's avatar
Shaul Shakked
3d

Nazi hatred and lies.

I just wish you would suffer just as Israelis suffer as a result of the attacks by your friends.

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2 replies by David Blackwell RN, CCM (Ret.)
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