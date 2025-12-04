David S. Blackwell RN, CCM (Ret.)
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War Crimes
Who will be held responsible
Apr 5
•
David Blackwell RN, CCM (Ret.)
4
2
8:45
Yiddish Hitler and Ginger Caligula
Two warmongers in love
Apr 2
•
David Blackwell RN, CCM (Ret.)
11
20
2
March 2026
Snake Church
And Americans
Mar 13
•
David Blackwell RN, CCM (Ret.)
5
4
February 2026
Scouting
In middle Tennessee
Feb 24
•
David Blackwell RN, CCM (Ret.)
2
1
6:52
Winter Blues
I get them
Feb 21
•
David Blackwell RN, CCM (Ret.)
4
4
1
0:52
Enjoying Retirement
At least I am trying to.
Feb 18
•
David Blackwell RN, CCM (Ret.)
8
4
Epstein And The Chosen
It ain’t me. It’s ain’t me. I ain’t no fortunate son.
Feb 7
•
David Blackwell RN, CCM (Ret.)
5
3
January 2026
Time and Health
It is all we really have
Jan 16
•
David Blackwell RN, CCM (Ret.)
10
12
December 2025
They Killed Children
They let nothing stand in the way of profits!
Dec 4, 2025
•
David Blackwell RN, CCM (Ret.)
6
13
November 2025
Where From Here?
What to do now?
Nov 8, 2025
•
David Blackwell RN, CCM (Ret.)
4
4
4:30
I Have Quit Nursing
I was fired and now I am retired....
Nov 6, 2025
•
David Blackwell RN, CCM (Ret.)
9
4
Nurse are Leaving
And for good cause
Nov 1, 2025
•
David Blackwell RN, CCM (Ret.)
11
8
© 2026 David Blackwell RN, BSN, CCM
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